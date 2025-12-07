ইংরেজি: শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে

ইংরেজি: Fill in the blanks

প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়–শিক্ষার্থী মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে পাঁচটি ফিল ইন দ্য ব্ল্যাঙ্ক প্রশ্ন থাকবে। পাঁচটিরই উত্তর করতে হবে। নম্বর ৫।

1.

Fill in the blanks by writing month, cardinal and ordinal numbers so that the text may make sense.

The Liberation War of Bangladesh started on 26th of (a)—in 1971. Next month, on 10th of (b) —, a Government was formed to conduct the war. The war continued for long (c) — months. People from all walks of the life joined the war. At least (d) — lakh people died in the war. On

(e) — of December, we achieved our victory.

2.

Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the text makes sense. Write the times using am or pm where necessary.

Salma is a student of class five. She gets up at 6 am. Then she washes herself. She takes her breakfast at (a) —. After breakfast, she starts for school at (b) —. She returns from school at (c) —. Then she goes to the field to play at (d) —. She goes to bed at (e) —.