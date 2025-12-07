ইংরেজি: শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে

প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা–ইংরেজি
ইংরেজি: শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে
ইংরেজি: Fill in the blanks
প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়–শিক্ষার্থী মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে পাঁচটি ফিল ইন দ্য ব্ল্যাঙ্ক প্রশ্ন থাকবে। পাঁচটিরই উত্তর করতে হবে। নম্বর ৫।
1.
Fill in the blanks by writing month, cardinal and ordinal numbers so that the text may make sense.
The Liberation War of Bangladesh started on 26th of (a)—in 1971. Next month, on 10th of (b) —, a Government was formed to conduct the war. The war continued for long (c) — months. People from all walks of the life joined the war. At least (d) — lakh people died in the war. On
(e) — of December, we achieved our victory.
2.
Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the text makes sense. Write the times using am or pm where necessary.
Salma is a student of class five. She gets up at 6 am. Then she washes herself. She takes her breakfast at (a) —. After breakfast, she starts for school at (b) —. She returns from school at (c) —. Then she goes to the field to play at (d) —. She goes to bed at (e) —.
3.
Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the text makes sense. Write the times using am or pm where necessary.
Rumi is a student of class five. She gets up at (a) —. She takes her breakfast at (b) —. Then she goes to school at (c) —. She takes her lunch at (d) —. She comes back home at (e) —.
4.
Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the story can makes sense. Write am or pm with the time.
Ratul is a student of class five. He gets up at (a) —. Then he washes himself. He takes his breakfast at (b) —. After breakfast, he starts for school at (c) —. He returns from School at (d) —. Then he goes to field at (e) — to play with his friends.
5.
Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the story makes sense. Use am or pm where necessary.
(a) Runa gets up at — in the morning. (b) Then she washes herself and takes her breakfast at —. (c) After that, she starts for school at —. (d) At noon she takes her lunch at —. (e) In the afternoon, she comes back home after school at —.
6.
Fill in the blanks with months, cardinal number, ordinal number or figure.
There are (a) — months in a year. The Victory Day of Bangladesh is in the month of (b) —. It is the (c) — month of the year. We observe the Victory Day on (d) —December every year. In 2024, the nation celebrated its (e) — Victory Day.
7.
Fill in the blanks with months, cardinal number, ordinal number or figure.
Maria’s birthday is in the month of (a) —. Her birthday is in the same month as our Independence Day. It is the (b) — month of the year. In 2024, she was 9 years old. This year, she will be (c) — Her parents have arranged a tea party on the occasion of her birthday. The party will start at (d) — pm in the afternoon. Maria will cut the cake at (e) — pm
8.
Fill in the blanks by writing the days so that the story makes sense.
Seven days make a week. The week starts with (a) — and ends with (b) —, The second day of the week is (c) —. (d) — is the fifth day and it comes before (e) —.
9.
Fill in the blanks by writing ordinal number so that the story makes sense.
There are twelve months in a year. January and March are the (a) — and (b) — months of the year which have 31 days. But the (c) — month is February which has 28 days. June is the (d) — month of the year and it has 30 days. The (e) — and last month of the year is December and it has 31 days.
Answers
1. a. March; b. April; c. 9/nine;
d. 30/thirty; e. 16th
2. a. 7 am; b. 8 am; c. 2 pm; d. 4 pm; e. 11 pm
3. a. 6 am; b. 7 am; c. 9 am; d.1 pm;
e. 3 pm
4. a.6 am; b. 7 am; c. 8 pm; d. 3 pm;
e. 5 pm;
5. a. March; b. third; c. 26; d. 55th; e. 12
6. a.12; b.December; c twelfth/12th;
d. 16; e. fifty-fourth/54th.
7. a. March; b. third/3rd; c.10/ten;
d. 5; e.6.
8. a. Saturday; b. Friday; c. Sunday;
d. Wednesday; e.Thursday
9. a. first/1st; b. third/3rd; c. second/2nd; d. sixth/6th; e. twelfth/12th.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা