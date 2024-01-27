ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 3
a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar. (complex)
b. I was very glad. (negative)
c. I accepted the invitation. (passive)
d. When I reached there, my friend received me cordially. (simple)
e. I was very excited to see the sea beach. (exclamatory)
f. It is the largest sea beach in the world. (positive)
g. It is one of the most beautiful sea beaches in the world. (comparative)
h. It is called the pleasure seekers’paradise. (active)
i. Every year a lot of people come to visit it. (sentence)
j. If I could visit the sea beach! (assertive)
Answer:
a. It was my friend who invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar.
b. I was not sad at all.
c. The invitation was accepted by me.
d. On my reaching there, my friend received me cordially.
e. How excited I was to see the sea beach!
f. No other sea beach in the world is so large as it.
g. It is more beautiful than most other sea beaches in the world.
h. People call it the pleasure seekers’ paradise.
i. Every year a lot of people come so that they can visit it.
j. I wish I could visit the sea beach.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
[পরবর্তী দিনের লেখা]