ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 2
a. Is there anybody who doesn’t want to succeed in life? (assertive)
b. Do you know them? (passive)
c. An industrious man will shine in life. (complex)
d. Hard work is needed for success. (Use active voice)
e. A life with an assignment is an actual life. (negative)
f. No one can receive any reward unless he works hard. (simple)
g. One can’t be successful without it. (interrogative)
h. A successful man is very happy. (exclamatory)
i. He can succeed in life. (interrogative)
j. A hard working man is healthier than an idle man. (positive)
Answer:
a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.
b. Are they known to you?
c. A man who is industrious will shine in life.
d. We need hard work for success.
e. A life without an assignment is not an actual life.
f. No one can receive any reward without working hard.
g. Can one be successful without it?
h. How happy a successful man is!
i. Can’t he can succeed in life?.
j. An idle man is not so healthier as a hardworking man.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
[পরবর্তী দিনের লেখা]