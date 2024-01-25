ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Set 1

a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)

b. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)

c. Being industrious everyone can prosper in life. (Negative)

d. The idle always lag behind. (Complex)

e.We must work hard so that we can earn money (Simple)

f. By working hard, we can improve our lot. (Negative)

g. The light of prosperity can be seen by a hard working person. (Active)

h. Women should work hard as much as men. (Comparative)

i. We should remember that industry is key to success. (Passive)

j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)