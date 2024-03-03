ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Situation two

Marche Chakma has recently transferred from Bandarban to a school in the city. Although he can speak English and his mother language well, he struggles with Bangla. He often feels shy in class because of his ‘special accent’.

মার্চি চাকমা সম্প্রতি বান্দরবান থেকে শহরের একটি স্কুলে বদলি হয়েছেন। যদিও তিনি ইংরেজি এবং তাঁর মাতৃভাষা ভালো বলতে পারেন, তবে তিনি বাংলার সঙ্গে লড়াই করেন। তাঁর ‘বিশেষ উচ্চারণ’–এর কারণে ক্লাসে তিনি প্রায়ই লজ্জাবোধ করেন।

What can you do to make him feel more welcome?

Probable answer:

We shall accept him cordially. It does not matter what he pronounces. We shall try not to embarrass him. We shall dissuade others to mock at him. We shall tell him how to learn correct Bangla pronunciation. We shall welcome him in any traditional Bangali cultural program.