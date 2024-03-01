ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
The Box Under the Tree
Read the story again. Now choose the correct words/phrases to make the following sentences meaningful.
tiffin, under, interested to, plays, usually, an idea, happy, follow, smile
a. Zahin ___ with his friends in the ___ time.
b. Jamal ___ watches his friends play sitting ___ a Banyan tree.
c. Jamal is also ___ play with his friends.
d. Zahin plans ___ to make his friend Jamal ___ .
e. We all should ___ Zahin to make a friend ___ .
Answer:
a. Zahin plays with his friends in the tiffin time.
b. Jamal usually watches his friends play sitting under a Banyan tree.
c. Jamal is also interested to play with his friends.
d. Zahin plans an idea to make his friend Jamal happy.
e. We all should follow Zahin to make a friend smile.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা