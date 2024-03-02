ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
The Box Under the Tree
In groups/pairs write the answers to the questions given below. Then, exchange your copy with other groups/pairs.
দলে বা জোড়ায় ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলোর উত্তর লেখো। নিজের উত্তরের অনুলিপি অন্য দল অথবা তোমার জোড়ায় কাজ করা বন্ধুর সঙ্গে বিনিময় করো।
a. Who are Zahin and Jamal?
b. What does Zahin notice while playing cricket?
c. What does Jamal usually do during the tiffin break?
d. What is Zahin’s plan to include (অন্তর্ভুক্ত করা) Jamal in the game?
e. Do you have any students who are physically challenged in your class?
f. Have you done anything like Zahin to make them smile? If yes, write in short.
g. Write 5 ways
