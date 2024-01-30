ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the story “Have You Filled A Bucket Today?”.

Many bucket dippers have an empty bucket. They think that they can fill their own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. But that will never work. You never fill your own bucket when you dip into someone else’s. But guess what, when you fill someone’s bucket, you fill your own bucket too! You feel good when you help others feel good. You feel sad and lonely when your bucket is empty. All-day long, we are either filling up or dipping into each other’s buckets by what we say and what we do. Try to fill a bucket and see what happens. You love your mom and dad. Why not tell them you love them?