ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 6
a. An idle man is not as healthy as a hardworking man. (Comparative)
b. A man who is industrious will shine in life. (Simple)
c. Do you know it? (Passive)
d. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)
e. Only the optimistic are accepted. (Negative)
f. By repeating this activity they make a poor result. (Complex)
g. The hut belonged to the seven dwarfs. (Interrogative)
h. If you study well, you will be able to learn it. (Compound)
i. ICT is a wonderful invention. (Exclamatory)
j. Very few men are as happy as a successful man. (Superlative)
বাংলা ১ম পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
Answer:
a. An idle man is less healthy as a hardworking man.
b. An industrious man will shine in life.
c. Is it known to you?
d. Everybody believes this truth.
e. People accept only the optimistic.
f. If the repeat this activity, they make a poor result.
g. Didn’t the hut belong to the seven dwarfs?
h. Study well and you will be able to learn it.
i. What an invention ICT is!
j. A successful man is one of the happiest man.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
[পরবর্তী দিনের লেখা]