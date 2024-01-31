ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Set 7

a. Unemployment is a state when a man has no work to earn money. (Simple))

b. It is a social evil which hampers the progress of social life. (compound)

c. The prosperity of a society depends upon the reasonable income of its able bodied persons (complex)

d. This increases the per capita income. (passive)

e. Unemployment is a social evil which must be cured at any cost. (negative)

f. Some measures should be taken in this regard. (active)

g. The government alone cannot solve the problem. (interrogative)

h. The young people should find some ways to be employed. (complex)

i. Nothing but the perseverance of the young people can solve this problem. (affirmative)

j. We had to solve the problem. (negative)