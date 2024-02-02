ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Set 9

a. No other problem in Bangladesh is as great as illiteracy. (Superlative)

b. Illiteracy is not a blessing. (Affirmative)

c. It is compared to darkness. (Interrogative)

d. The literacy rate of Bangladesh is very poor. (Negative)

e. It is too poor to be imagined. (Complex)

f. Poverty causes illiteracy. (Passive)

g. Hundreds of problems are generated by illiteracy. (Active)

h. Isn’t it the duty of the educated people to make them literate? (Assertive)

i. Government has taken necessary steps to remove illiteracy. (Passive)

j. Though government has taken various measures, they are inadequate to solve this problem. (Compound)