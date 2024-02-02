ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
Changing sentences
Set 9
a. No other problem in Bangladesh is as great as illiteracy. (Superlative)
b. Illiteracy is not a blessing. (Affirmative)
c. It is compared to darkness. (Interrogative)
d. The literacy rate of Bangladesh is very poor. (Negative)
e. It is too poor to be imagined. (Complex)
f. Poverty causes illiteracy. (Passive)
g. Hundreds of problems are generated by illiteracy. (Active)
h. Isn’t it the duty of the educated people to make them literate? (Assertive)
i. Government has taken necessary steps to remove illiteracy. (Passive)
j. Though government has taken various measures, they are inadequate to solve this problem. (Compound)
Answer:
a. Illiteracy is the greatest problem in Bangladesh.
b. Illiteracy is a curse.
c. Isn’t it compared to darkness?
d. The literacy rate of Bangladesh is not high at all.
e. It is so poor that it cannot be imagined.
f. Illiteracy is caused by poverty.
g. Illiteracy generates hundreds of problems.
h. It is the duty of the educated people to make them literate.
i. Necessary steps have been taken by government to remove illiteracy.
j. Government has taken various measure but they are inadequate to solve this problem.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
