Correct Form of Verbs (পর্ব ৮) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

18.

An idle brain is devil’s workshop. If we (a) (waste) our time in idleness, all sorts of evil thoughts will crowd in our brain. Idle persons who (b) (kill) their time, are burdens of society. They (c) (sit) idle and cherish no high ideal and lofty ambition in life. They (d) (not support) themselves. They (e) (lead) an unhappy life and (f) (suffer) in the long run. There should be time for reading, for office or other work, time for physical exercise, time for recreation and time for prayer. This (g) (indicate) that we should do everything at the right moment. We (h) (lead) a healthy and prosperous life only when we (i) (follow) the routine which we (j) (make) for our guidance. It (k) (know) to us that time once (l) (spend) never (m) (return). So, we (n) (make) the best use of time.

Answer: a. waste; b. kill; c. sit; d. cannot support; e. lead; f. suffer; g. indicates; h. can lead/will lead; i. follow; j. make; k. is known; l. spent; m. returns/will never return; n. should make.