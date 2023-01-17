ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Talking To People -Language Focus

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Every day we talk to many people. Some of them are very close like our friends & family. We have an informal relationship with them. Also, some of them are not so close to us (e.g., our Head Teacher) and some of them could be our new acquaintances. We have a formal relationship with them. While talking to the close ones we use informal language and while talking to unknown or elderly people we usually use formal language.
প্রতিদিন আমরা অনেকের সঙ্গে কথা বলি। তাদের মধ্যে কেউ কেউ আমাদের মতো খুব কাছের বন্ধু এবং পরিবার। তাদের সঙ্গে আমাদের অনানুষ্ঠানিক সম্পর্ক আছে। তাদের মধ্যে আমাদের খুব কাছের নয় ( যেমন, আমাদের প্রধান শিক্ষক) এবং তাদের কেউ কেউ আমাদের নতুন পরিচিত হতে পারে। তাদের সঙ্গে আমাদের একটি আনুষ্ঠানিক সম্পর্ক আছে। কাছের মানুষদের সঙ্গে কথা বলার সময় আমরা অনানুষ্ঠানিক ভাষা ব্যবহার করি এবং কথা বলার সময় অজানা বা বয়স্ক ব্যক্তিদের কাছে আমরা সাধারণত আনুষ্ঠানিক ভাষা ব্যবহার করি।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা