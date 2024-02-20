ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

Set 1

a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)

b. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)

c. Being industrious everyone can prosper in life. (Negative)

d. The idle always lag behind. (Complex)

e.We must work hard so that we can earn money (Simple)

f. By working hard, we can improve our lot. (Negative)

g. The light of prosperity can be seen by a hard working person. (Active)

h. Women should work hard as much as men. (Comparative)

i. We should remember that industry is key to success. (Passive)

j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)

Answer:

a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.

b.It is a difficult thing.

c. Being lazy nobody can prosper in life.

d. Those who are idle always lag behind.

e. We must work hard to earn money

f. Without working hard, we can’t improve our lot.

g. A hard working person can see the light of prosperity.

h. Women should not work less hard than men.

i. It should be remembered by us that industry is key to success.

j. What a miserable life an idle man leads!

Set 2

a. Is there anybody who doesn’t want to succeed in life? (assertive)

b. Do you know them? (passive)

c. An industrious man will shine in life. (complex)

d. Hard work is needed for success. (Use active voice)

e. A life with an assignment is an actual life. (negative)

f. No one can receive any reward unless he works hard. (simple)

g. One can’t be successful without it. (interrogative)

h. A successful man is very happy. (exclamatory)

i. He can succeed in life. (interrogative)

j. A hard working man is healthier than an idle man. (positive)

Answer:

a. Everybody wants to succeed in life.

b. Are they known to you?

c. A man who is industrious will shine in life.

d. We need hard work for success.

e. A life without an assignment is not an actual life.

f. No one can receive any reward without working hard.

g. Can one be successful without it?

h. How happy a successful man is!

i. Can’t he can succeed in life?.

j. An idle man is not so healthier as a hardworking man.

Set 3

a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar. (complex)

b. I was very glad. (negative)

c. I accepted the invitation. (passive)

d. When I reached there, my friend received me cordially. (simple)

e. I was very excited to see the sea beach. (exclamatory)

f. It is the largest sea beach in the world. (positive)

g. It is one of the most beautiful sea beaches in the world. (comparative)

h. It is called the pleasure seekers’paradise. (active)

i. Every year a lot of people come to visit it. (sentence)

j. If I could visit the sea beach! (assertive)

Answer:

a. It was my friend who invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar.

b. I was not sad at all.

c. The invitation was accepted by me.

d. On my reaching there, my friend received me cordially.

e. How excited I was to see the sea beach!

f. No other sea beach in the world is so large as it.

g. It is more beautiful than most other sea beaches in the world.

h. People call it the pleasure seekers’ paradise.

i. Every year a lot of people come so that they can visit it.

j. I wish I could visit the sea beach.

Set 4

a. A Flower is a glowing gift of nature. (Interrogative)

b. Isn’t it the symbol of love and beauty? (Affirmative)

c. Flowers are used on different occasions. (Active)

d. We present flower to our nearest and dearest person. (Passive)

e. We need flowers to decorate a place. (Complex)

f. The rose is the best of all flowers. (Positive)

g. Having sweet scent and beauty we love it very much. (Compound)

h. It is lovelier than all other flowers. (Superlative)

i. The rose is a very nice flower. (Exclamatory)

j. By planting flowers, we can earn money. (Complex)

Answer:

a. Isn’t a flower a glowing gift of nature?

b. It is the symbol of love and beauty.

c. People use flowers on different occasions.

d. Flower is presented to our nearest and dearest person by us.

e. We need flowers so that we can decorate a place.

f. No other flower is so good as the rose.

g. It has sweet scent and beauty and so we love it very much.

h. It is the loveliest of all flowers.

i. What a nice flower the rose is!

j. If we plant flowers, we can earn money.

Set 5

a. Mother Teresa is an icon to many people. (Interrogative)

b. She is respected by everybody. (Active voice)

c. She is one of the greatest persons of the world. (Positive degree)

d. She was very kind to the needy and the ill-fated. (Negative)

e. She believed that charity is a great virtue. (Compound)

f. Actually Mother Teresa was a noble hearted person. (Complex)

g. Mother Teresa was a very passionate woman. (Exclamatory)

h. She helped those who were helpless. (Simple)

i. She set up ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ in Kolkata. (Passive)

j. Who doesn’t know about the charity of Mother Teresa? (Assertive)

Answer:

a. Isn’t Mother Teresa an icon to many people?

b. Everybody respects her.

c. Very few persons of the world are so great as she.

d. She was not unkind to the needy and the ill-fated at all.

e. Charity is a great virtue and she believed that.

f. Actually Mother Teresa was a person who was noble hearted.

g. What a passionate woman Mother Teresa was!

h. She helped the helpless.

i. ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ was set up in Kolkata by her.

j. Everybody knows about the charity of Mother Teresa.

Set 6

a. An idle man is not as healthy as a hardworking man. (Comparative)

b. A man who is industrious will shine in life. (Simple)

c. Do you know it? (Passive)

d. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)

e. Only the optimistic are accepted. (Negative)

f. By repeating this activity they make a poor result. (Complex)

g. The hut belonged to the seven dwarfs. (Interrogative)

h. If you study well, you will be able to learn it. (Compound)

i. ICT is a wonderful invention. (Exclamatory)

j. Very few men are as happy as a successful man. (Superlative)

Answer:

a. An idle man is less healthy as a hardworking man.

b. An industrious man will shine in life.

c. Is it known to you?

d. Everybody believes this truth.

e. People accept only the optimistic.

f. If the repeat this activity, they make a poor result.

g. Didn’t the hut belong to the seven dwarfs?

h. Study well and you will be able to learn it.

i. What an invention ICT is!

j. A successful man is one of the happiest man.

Set 7

a. Unemployment is a state when a man has no work to earn money. (Simple))

b. It is a social evil which hampers the progress of social life. (compound)

c. The prosperity of a society depends upon the reasonable income of its able bodied persons (complex)

d. This increases the per capita income. (passive)

e. Unemployment is a social evil which must be cured at any cost. (negative)

f. Some measures should be taken in this regard. (active)

g. The government alone cannot solve the problem. (interrogative)

h. The young people should find some ways to be employed. (complex)

i. Nothing but the perseverance of the young people can solve this problem. (affirmative)

j. We had to solve the problem. (negative)

Answer:

a. Unemployment is not a boon.

b. It is a social evil and it hampers the progress of social life.

c. The prosperity of a society depends upon the reasonable income of its persons who are able bodied.

d. The per capita income is increased by it.

e. Unemployment is a social evil which can’t but be cured at any cost.

f. The concerned authority should take some measures in this regard.

g. Can the government alone solve the problem?

h. The young people should find some ways so that they can be employed.

i. Only the perseverance of the young people can solve this problem.

j. We could not but solve the problem.