Prefixes and Suffixes (পর্ব ৬) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

[এর আগের প্রকাশিত লেখা]

19.

Early rising is the habit of (a) (get) up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) (rise) can enjoy the (c) (fresh) of the morning air. He can hear the (d) (melody) songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) (early) than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) (physic) problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) (physic) (h) (frequent) . Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) (vary) benefits and leads a (j) (peace) life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) (deprive) of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (l) (proper) . Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) (health) life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) (prosper) in life.

Answer: a. getting; b. riser; c. freshness; d. melodious; e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician; h. frequently; i. various; j. peaceful; k. deprived; l. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.

20.

You should bear in mind that (a) (confidence) assists a man to reach the goal of life. The lack of (b) (determine) leads one to lose the confidence. You need it in order to (c) (come) the problems of life. Fix a target and then try (d) (sincere) to gain success. Don’t lose heart if you fail. Remember that (e) (fail) is the pillar of success. Whereas, success without (f) (compete) is not enjoyable. Determination keeps you (g) (mental) strong and makes (h) (prepare) for struggling to reach the goal. Nobody can be (i) (success) in his mission, Failure makes him more (j) (determine) to work hard. In fact, failure and success are (k) (separable) connected to each other. Failure paves the way for (l) (glory) success. So, never get (m) (hearten) when you fail in anything. Rather take it as a forward step towards (n) inevitability) success.

Answer: a. self-confidence; b. determination; c. overcome; d. sincerely; e. failure; f. competition; g. mentally; h. prepared; i. successful; j. determined; k. inseparably; l. glorious; m. disheartened; n. inevitable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা