অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (9-10)

9. alexander the great was the king of macedonia he was the son of philip a mighty king of sparta he invaded india about 327 years before the birth of christ on the way he defeatd porus and marched towards the punjab.

Answer: Alexander the great, was the king of Macedonia. He was the son of Philip, a mighty king of Sparta. He invaded India about 327 years before the birth of Christ. On the way he defeated Porus and marched towards the Punjab.

10. the man said can you give me some food have been starving for two days the maid said why do you beg cant you work.

Answer: The man said, ‘Can you give me some food? I’ve been starving for two days.’ The maid said, ‘Why do you beg? Can’t you work?’

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

