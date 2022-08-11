এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (15)

15.

a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, _____?

b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, _____?

c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, _____?

d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, _____?

e. None could resist laughter watching these events, _____?

Answer

a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, didn’t it?

b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, aren’t I?

c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, didn’t we?

d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, weren’t they?

e. None could resist laughter watching these events, could they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

