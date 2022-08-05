এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (10)

10.

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, _____?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, _____?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, _____?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, _____?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, _____?

Answer

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, do they?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, don’t they?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, shouldn’t he?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, can they?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, isn’t it?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

