এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change Sentences (1-20)

1.

a. We are proud of our freedom fighters (Interrogative).

b. Their contribution will never be forgotten (Affirmative).

c. Their sacrifice is greater than any other thing (Positive).

d. But today they lead a very miserable life (Exclamatory).

e. We should take proper steps to improve their condition (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Aren’t we proud of our freedom fighters?

b. Their contribution will ever be remembered.

c. No other thing is as great as their sacrifice.

d. But what a miserable life they lead today!

e. Let us take proper steps to improve their condition.

2.

a. Mr. Mahmud is an honest man (Negative).

b. He never tells a lie (Passive).

c. His son is the best boy in the class (Positive).

d. Mrs Mahmud is an excellent lady (Exclamatory).

e. Mr. Mahmud is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Mahmud is not a dishonest man.

b. A lie is never told by him.

c. No other boy in the class is so good as his son.

d. What an excellent lady Mrs Mahmud is!

e. Mr. Mahmud is never late.

3.

a. Reshma Begum is one of the best teachers in the district (Comparative).

b. What a famous doctor her husband is! (Interrogative).

c. He will shine in life (Optative).

d. They never tell a lie (Passive).

e. Their only daughter dances very nicely (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Reshma Begum is better than most other teachers in the district.

b. Isn’t her husband a very famous doctor?

c. May he shine in life.

d. A lie is never told by them.

e. How nicely their only daughter dances!

4.

a. Mr. Jahir is a strong man (Negative).

b. It is a matter of surprise that he was a dangerous fighter in his youth (Exclamatory).

c. He was the best boxer in Bangladesh (Positive).

d. His grandson is not less strong than he (Affirmative).

e. The boy is always honest (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Jahir is not a weak man.

b. What a dangerous fighter he was in his youth!

c. No other boxer in Bangladesh was so good as he.

d. His grandson is as strong as he.

e. The boy is never dishonest.

5.

a. Abir is better than most other men in the village (Positive).

b. He loves all his friends (Negative).

c. He performs his tasks very efficiently (Exclamatory).

d. He is always grateful to his parents (Negative).

e. His son prefers only toys (Passive).

Answer:

a. Very few men in the village are so good as Abir.

b. He does not hate any of his friends.

c. How efficiently he performs his tasks!

d. He is never ungrateful to his parents.

e. Only toys are preferred by his son.

6.

a. Morshed is one of the wisest men in the village (Comparative).

b. Nobody is his enemy (Affirmative).

c. He speaks so softly (Exclamatory).

d. We should help him in his work (Passive).

e. We wish that he will succeed in life (Optative).

Answer:

a. Morshed is wiser than most other men in the village.

b. Everybody is his friend.

c. How softly he speaks!

d. He should be helped by us in his work.

e. May he succeed in life.

7.

a. Shaheen is clever than most other men in the area (Superlative).

b. He behaves very nicely (Exclamatory).

c. He never tells a lie (Affirmative).

d. Everybody is pleased with him (Active).

e. He is not a poor man (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.

b. How nicely he behaves!

c. He always speaks the truth.

d. He pleases everybody.

e. Is he a poor man?

8.

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is a religious man (Negative).

b. He offers his prayers very sincerely (Passive).

c. Very few men in the village are so helpful as he. (Superlative).

d. His son never tells a lie (Affirmative).

e. He is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is not an irreligious man.

b. His prayers are offered very sincerely.

c. He is one of the most helpful men in the village.

d. His son always speaks the truth.

e. He is never late.

9.

a. Aslam is a simpleminded boy (Negative).

b. No other boy in the class is so gentle as he (Superlative).

c. He does his works accurately (Exclamatory).

d. We should encourage him in his work (Imperative).

e. No sooner had he reached the class than the rain started (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Aslam is not a complicated-minded boy.

b. He is the gentlest boy in the class.

c. How accurately he does his works!

d. Let us encourage him in his work.

e. As soon as he reached the class, the rain started.

10.

a. Mrs Masuma is one of the most famous physicians of the locality (Positive).

b. The local people are proud of her (Interrogative).

c. She is very kind to her patients (Exclamatory).

d. They think that she is immortal (Negative).

e. We should take care of her (Passive).

Answer:

a. Very few physicians of the locality are so famous as Mrs Masuma.

b. Aren’t the local people proud of her?

c. How kind she is to her patients!

d. They don’t think that she is mortal.

e. She should be taken care of by us.

11.

a. Rabiul is a regular student (Negative).

b. He is very attentive to his studies (Interrogative).

c. He never disobeys his parents (Affirmative).

d. Everybody likes him (Negative).

e. His tone is very sweet (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Rabiul is not an irregular student.

b. Isn’t he very attentive to his studies?

c. He always obeys his parents.

d. Nobody dislikes him.

e. How sweet his tone is!

12.

a. Asma is a famous lawyer (Interrogative).

b. She is older than Sabrina (Positive).

c. She talks very smartly (Exclamatory).

d. Everybody respects her (Passive).

e. She never hates anybody (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Asma a famous lawyer?

b. Sabrina is not as old as she.

c. How smartly she talks!

d. She is respected by everybody.

e. She always loves everybody.

13.

a. Shafiq is a complicated man (Negative).

b. He is one of the most intelligent men in his village (Comparative).

c. He visits his uncle daily (Interrogative).

d. He talks so loudly (Exclamatory).

e. We should hold him high (Passive).

Answer:

a. Shafiq is not an easy man.

b. He is more intelligent than most other men in the village.

c. Doesn’t he visit his uncle daily?

d. How loudly he talks!

e. He should be held high by us.

14.

a. Matia is an honest woman (Interrogative).

b. No other woman in our village is so dedicated as she (Superlative).

c. She always follows the right path (Negative).

d. She is very straightforward in her way of life (Exclamatory).

e. We wish that she will live long (Optative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Matia an honest woman?

b. She is the most dedicated woman in our village.

c. The right path is always followed by her.

d. How straightforward she is in her way of life!

e. May she live long.

15.

a. Tasnim is one of the cleverest boys in the class (Positive).

b. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).

c. He always speaks the truth (Negative).

d. He is kind to all his friends (Interrogative).

e. We should be sympathetic to him (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Very few boys in the class are so clever as Tasnim.

b. He is always punctual in his class.

c. He never tells a lie.

d. Isn’t he kind to all his friends?

e. Let us be sympathetic to him.

16.

a. The elephant is the strongest animal in the world (Comparative).

b. It is very ferocious (Exclamatory).

c. It is not immortal (Affirmative).

d. It is a wild animal (Negative).

e. It is found everywhere in the world (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. The elephant is stronger than any other animal in the world.

b. How ferocious it is!

c. It is mortal.

d. It is not a tame animal.

e. Isn’t it found everywhere in the world?

17.

a. The Chinese are very industrious (Negative).

b. They are not harmful (Interrogative).

c. They are the wisest nation in the world (Positive).

d. They are very smart in their work (Exclamatory).

e. We should follow them (Passive).

Answer:

a. The Chinese are not lazy.

b. Are they harmful?

c. No other nation in the world is so wise as they.

d. How smart they are in their work!

e. They should be followed by us.

18.

a. Mrs Sabrina is one of the greatest singers in the world (Comparative).

b. She sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

c. People will never forget her (Affirmative).

d. She is hopeful of her future success (Interrogative).

e. We should respect her (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Mrs Sabrina is greater than most other singers in the world.

b. How sweetly she sings!

c. People will always remember her.

d. Isn’t she hopeful of her future success?

e. Let us respect her.

19.

a. Dhaka is more densely populated than most other cities in the world (Positive).

b. It is the most peaceful city in the world (Comparative).

c. Its streets are very crowded (Exclamatory).

d. But its residents are diligent (Negative).

e. We are proud of this city (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Very few cities in the world are so densely populated as Dhaka.

b. It is more peaceful than any other city in the world.

c. How crowded its streets are!

d. But its residents are not lazy.

e. Aren’t we proud of this city?

20.

a. Tania Khan is a famous university teacher (Interrogative).

b. Her style of teaching is different (Negative).

c. No other teacher in the university is so efficient as she (Superlative).

d. Everybody of the department honours her (Negative).

e. We should follow her ideals (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Tania Khan a famous university teacher?

b. Her style of teaching is not the same.

c. She is the most efficient teacher in the university.

d. None of the department dishonours her.

e. Let us follow her ideals.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা