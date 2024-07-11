Prefixes and Suffixes (পর্ব ২) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

5.

Life without (a) (sure) and pleasure is dull. Life becomes (b) (charm) if it does not have any time to enjoy the (c) (beauty) objects of nature. (d) (monotony) work hinders the (e) (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) (new) our spirit to work. Everybody knows that (g) (work) is (h) (harm) . Leisure does not mean (i) (averse) to work. It gives freshness and (j) (create) to our mind. So, we should (k) (joy) some leisure in order to get (l) (revitalize) . Otherwise, we will lose (m) (vital) to work. But leisure should be spent (n) (please) .

Answer: a. leisure; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. aversion; j. recreation; k. enjoy; l. revitalized; m. vitality; n. pleasantly.

6.

Those who lead a (a) (luxury) life, are always (b) (different) to the miseries of the poor. They enjoy life in (c) (amuse) and (d) (merry) . They are (e) (centered) people. They have little (f) (realize) of the (g) (bounded) sufferings of the poor. They remain indifferent to their (h) (suffer). They feel (i) (comfort) to work for their (j) (better) But if the (k) (wealth) people in society were (l) (sympathy) to the poor the society would assume a different (m) (appear) . So, what is most needed is moral and philosophical (n) (elevate) .

Answer: a. luxurious; b. indifferent; c. amusement; d. merriment; e. self-centered; f. realization; g. unbounded; h. sufferings; i. uncomfortable; j. betterment; k. wealthy; l. sympathetic; m. appearance; n. elevation.