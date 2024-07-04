Correct Form of Verbs (শেষ পর্ব) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

29.

An idle brain is devil’s workshop. If we (a) (waste) our time in idleness, all sorts of evil thoughts will crowd our brain. Idle persons who (b) (kill) their time, are burdens on society. They (c) (sit) idle and have no lofty ambition in life. They (d) (not support) themselves. They (e) (lead) an unhappy life and (f) (suffer) in the long run. There should be time for reading, for office or other work, time for physical exercise, etc. This (g) (indicate) that we should do everything at the right moment. We (h) (lead) a healthy and prosperous life only when we (i) (follow) the routine which we (j) (make) for our guidance. A proverb (k) (go) that industry (l) (be) the mother of good luck. An industrious man (m) (accomplish) all his duties in time with a view to (n) (achieve) success in life.

Answer: a. waste; b. kill; c. sit; d. cannot support; e. lead: f. suffer; g. indicates; h. can lead/will lead; i. follow; j. make; k. goes; l. is; m. accomplishes; n. achieving.

30.

Trees contribute a lot to maintain ecological balance. A month-long tree fair (a) (begin) in Kurigram Stadium recently. It (b) (organize) by the local administration and the Department of Social Forestation. The fair (c) (inaugurate) yesterday by the DC of Kurigram. It was also addressed by other speakers who (d) (emphasize) the need for planting more trees. The chief guest in his speech (e) (attach) importance to planting trees so that we (f) (save) our environment from other effects of climate change and natural disasters. A huge procession (g) (parade) through the streets of the town after the inaugural session. Various government and non-government organizations (h) (set) up stalls displaying saplings of different varieties. Cultural functions (i) (arrange) every night (j) (inspire) people to plant trees. People should stop (k) (cut) trees desperately. If they need to (l) (cut) one free, they will have to (m) (plant) two. Only then this programme (n) (be) successful.

Answer: a. began/has begun; b. was organized/has been organized; c. was inaugurated; d. emphasized; e. attached; f. could save; g. paraded; h. set; i. were arranged; j. to inspire; k. cutting; l. cut; m. plant; n. will be.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা