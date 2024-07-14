Prefixes and Suffixes (পর্ব ৩) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

11.

A (a) (west) survey was conducted on this (b) (quest) , ‘Are social (c) (work) making us social?’ The participants are mainly the (d) (net) users of the west 81% opined (e) (affirm) . One commented that (f) (smart) detach you from your family and (g) (company) in exchange of an addition to fun. Another comment was that many (h) (virtue) relations are maintained at a time and so they (i) (hard) become deep and reliable. Another (j) (remark) comment was that direct (k) (action) has no alternative for a safe (l) (relate) . So it is clear that social networks are often (m) (harm) to our normal (n) (social) .

Answer: a. western; b. question; c. networks; d. Internet; e. affirmatively; f. smart phones; g. companions; h. virtual; i. hardly; j. remarkable; k. interaction; l. relation; m. harmful; n. socialization.

12.

In ancient time, text book was the most (a) (resource) thing for the students. Teachers were the only guides and source of information. The students had to collect all the (b) (inform) from the lecture of their (c) (teach) . There was no guidebook or other (d) (refer) books in the market. During that period, a teacher had to deliver a lecture by (e) (study) the textbook. Because of the (f) (situate) , the students used to depend on the teachers (g) (complete) . As a result, there was a great (h) (relate) between a (i) (teach) and a student. Their (j) (popular) existed among the students in the society. But now students’ (k) (depend) on them is little. Nowadays, many (l) (inform) guide books are (m) (avail) in the market. Moreover, private tutors play an important role in their (n) (educate) .

Answer: a. resourceful; b. information; c. teachers; d. reference; e. studying; f. situation; g. completely; h. relation; i. teacher; j. popularity; k. dependence; l. informative; m. available; n. education.

13.

Life without leisure and (a) (relax) is dull. Nobody can work without rest. Life becomes (b) (charm) if man does not have any time to enjoy (c) (beauty) objects of nature. (d) (monotony) work hinders the (e) (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) (new) our spirit of work. Everybody knows that (g) (work) is (h) (harm) .Leisure does not mean (i) (idle) .It gives (j) (fresh) to our mind. By having some leisure, we become (k) (revitalize) to work. So, we must spend some spare time (l) (pleasant) . On the contrary, (m) (monotony) work makes our life simply (n) (misery) .

Answer: a. relaxation; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. idleness; j. freshness; k. revitalized; l. pleasantly; m. monotonous; n. miserable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা