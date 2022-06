ফ্রান্স দলেই চক্র পূরণের ইচ্ছা জিদানের

• Champions League x 3

• La Liga x 2

• Club World Cup x 2

• Super Cup x 2

• Supercopa de España x 2



Happy 50th birthday Zinedine Zidane. During his two spells as #RealMadrid manager he became the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row. 🎂⚪️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HrezwsyOfv