প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৪

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৪
সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদের প্রথম ধাপের লিখিত পরীক্ষার ফল এরই মধ্যে প্রকাশিত হয়েছে। দ্বিতীয় ধাপের পরীক্ষা ২০ মে এবং তৃতীয় ধাপের পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হবে আগামী ৩ জুন। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের চতুর্থ পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, কোতোয়ালি, ঢাকার সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. The world leaders are not indifferent.......the spreading of Corona virus across the world.
ক) of
খ) to
গ) with
ঘ) for
২. He refused to attend the meeting......his illness.
ক) on part of
খ) on point of
গ) on the ground of
ঘ) with a view to
৩. Etymology is a branch of—
ক) Economics
খ) Linguistic
গ) Statistics
ঘ) History
৪. Which is the correct spelling?
ক) laison
খ) leason
গ) liaison
ঘ) liason
৫. Synonym of LOUCHR is—
ক) brilliant
খ) indecent
গ) fine
ঘ) gauche
৬. ‘Like a sitting duck’ means—
ক) vulnerable
খ) lazy
গ) beauty
ঘ) lovely
৭. reached the bus stand after the bus—
ক) had been left
খ) had left
গ) has left
ঘ) left
৮. Find out singular number—
ক) Scissors
খ) Spectacles
গ) Measles
ঘ) Phenomenon
৯. The passive form of the sentence ‘You should not scold the boy’ is—
ক) The boy should not be scold by you.
খ) The boy should not have been scold by you.
গ) The boy should not be scolded by you
ঘ) The boy should not have been scolded by you
১০. Identify masculine gender—
ক) Spinster
খ) Ewe
গ) Sow
ঘ) Stag
১১. Identify the correct sentence—
ক) Anjan does not like the vegetable.
খ) Discuss the matter of detail.
গ) They have gone for a walk
ঘ) Someone is Knocking in the door.
১২. You are.....Sakib, I see. The right word for the gap is—
ক) a
খ) an
গ) the
ঘ) no article
১৩. Apu insisted.....there.
ক) on my going
খ) is to go
গ) over going
ঘ) to go
১৪. As the sun......Barsha decided to go out.
ক) shines
খ) has done
গ) shine
ঘ) was shining
১৫. ‘Itinerary’ means—
ক) plan of journey.
খ) list of items to be discussed in a meeting.
গ) list of even in a fixed time.
ঘ) Record of events occurred in a day.
১৬. What is the adjective form of the word ‘people’?
ক) populous
খ) popular
গ) popularity
ঘ) popularize
১৭. Who is the poet of the poem ‘Ozymandias’—
ক) P. B. Shelley
খ) William Wordsworth
গ) S. T. Coleridge
ঘ) John keats
১৮. Find out the rightly spelled word—
ক) Embarrassment
খ) Embarrassmant
গ) Embarassment
ঘ) Embarasment
১৯. ‘Wear & tear’ means—
ক) Clothing
খ) Disbursement
গ) Depreciation
ঘ) Accumulation
২০. It is high time we....our food habits.
ক) changing
খ) has changed
গ) has been changed
ঘ) changed
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৪-এর উত্তর
১.খ ২.গ ৩.খ ৪.গ ৫.খ ৬.ক ৭.খ ৮.গ ৯.গ ১০.ঘ
১১.গ ১২.ক ১৩.ক ১৪.ঘ ১৫.ক ১৬.ক ১৭.ক ১৮.ক ১৯.গ ২০.ঘ
