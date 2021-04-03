ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৪, লেসন ১, ২

Read the passage and answer the questions 1.

Tamal : Hi, my friend! Nasreen and I are reporters for the English Club Magazine. Would you mind answering some questions?

Sima : Sure. No problem. It’s my pleasure.

Tamal : Could you tell me your name and which class you are in?

Sima : I’m Sima. I’m in Class 5.

Tamal : How do you spend your leisure time, Sima?

Sima : Well, I like to walk in the park. I also like to sing. My cousin lives in the UK. Sometimes, I talk to her and her friends on the internet.

Nasreen : So, talking on the internet keeps you connected.

Sima : That’s right.

Tamal : (to Biju) Hello! Can I ask you the same questions?

Biju : My name’s Biju and I’m in Class 5, too. I love swimming. It keeps me fit. I also like painting. I’m not very good, but painting makes me happy.

Tamal : What about reading? Do either of you like reading?

Biju : I do. I often read magazines in my free time. I like magazines about sports, especially football and cricket.

Sima : Oh, I like to read, too. I love reading funny stories, especially stories of Nasiruddin Hojja.