শিক্ষা
Question no. 3
# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.
Set 8
The Tha Kha floating market is more traditional with a few tourists visiting than other floating markets. Originally, the Tha Kha floating market used to sit only six or seven days a month depending on the (a) of the moon. Nowadays, the trade takes (b) on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays too. The main buyers here are the Tha Kha (c) . People seem to know each other very well. Everyone was seen smiling and calling each other by (d) . The locals did not notice Mita and others much. They were all busy
(e) and selling.
Answer: a. phase; b. place; c.natives;
d. name; e. buying.
Set 9
Thousands of years ago, the first pearl was probably discovered while human beings were searching for food at the seashore. Throughout history, the pearl with its (a) has been one of the most highly valued gems. Pearls have been mentioned many times in (b) texts and mythologies from the earliest times. The (c) Egyptians valued pearls so much that they were (d) with them. It is said that the famous queen of Egypt Cleopatra would (e) a pearl in a glass and drink it as a sign of love and respect for the entire nation.
Answer: a. shine; b. religious; c. ancient; d. buried; e. dissolve.
Set 10
River gypsies have no permanent living place. Gypsy (a) are born and brought up on roaming boats. Therefore, they cannot go to conventional (b) . And hence, (c) boat-schools are coming up for gypsy children. Some
(d) organisations are running special schools on (e) to educate river gypsy children in some areas.
Answer: a.children; b. schools;
c. mobile; d. voluntary; e. boats.
Set 11
They build their houses on bamboo and
(a) platforms (b) ‘machang’. Rice is their (c) food. They eat vegetables, maize and fish,
(d) and meat. Their kitchen
(e) are bamboo, wooden and
earthen pots which they make themselves. Answer: a.wooden; b. called; c. main;
d.poultry; e. utensils.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
