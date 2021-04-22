Right form of the verbs

27. If + Simple Past Tense + Past Conditional (Subject + would/ might/ could +মূল Verb-এর Present form) If clause-টি Simple Past Tense-এ থাকলে Principal Clause-টির (অপর অংশটি) Subject-এর পরে might/ could/ would বসে+bracket-এর verb-টির Present form বসে। যেমন

Qus : If he wanted, I (help)

Ans : If he wanted, I would help.

Qus : If I had money, I (open) a hospital.

Ans : If I had money, I would open a hospital.

28. If + Past Perfect Tense + Perfect Conditional (subject + would have/ could have/ might have + bracket-এর verb-টির Past Participle form)If clause-টি Past Perfect Tense-এ থাকলে অপর অংশটি (Principal Clause-টি) Subject-এর পরে might have/ would have/ could have বসে এবং bracket-এর verb-টির past participle হয়। যেমন

Qus : If you had wanted, I (help) you.

Ans : If you had wanted, I would have helped you.

Qus : If you had tried again, you (succeed).

Ans : If you had tried again, you would have succeeded.

29. Had + Subject + Past Participle দ্বারা কোনো Sentence শুরু হলে অপরটির Perfect conditional হয় অর্থাৎ Subject-এর পর would have/ could have/might have বসে + bracket-এর verb-এর past participle হয়।

Qus : Had I been a rich man, I (help) the poor.

Ans : Had I been a rich man, I would have helped the poor.