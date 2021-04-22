শিক্ষা
Right form of the verbs
27. If + Simple Past Tense + Past Conditional (Subject + would/ might/ could +মূল Verb-এর Present form) If clause-টি Simple Past Tense-এ থাকলে Principal Clause-টির (অপর অংশটি) Subject-এর পরে might/ could/ would বসে+bracket-এর verb-টির Present form বসে। যেমন
Qus : If he wanted, I (help)
Ans : If he wanted, I would help.
Qus : If I had money, I (open) a hospital.
Ans : If I had money, I would open a hospital.
28. If + Past Perfect Tense + Perfect Conditional (subject + would have/ could have/ might have + bracket-এর verb-টির Past Participle form)If clause-টি Past Perfect Tense-এ থাকলে অপর অংশটি (Principal Clause-টি) Subject-এর পরে might have/ would have/ could have বসে এবং bracket-এর verb-টির past participle হয়। যেমন
Qus : If you had wanted, I (help) you.
Ans : If you had wanted, I would have helped you.
Qus : If you had tried again, you (succeed).
Ans : If you had tried again, you would have succeeded.
29. Had + Subject + Past Participle দ্বারা কোনো Sentence শুরু হলে অপরটির Perfect conditional হয় অর্থাৎ Subject-এর পর would have/ could have/might have বসে + bracket-এর verb-এর past participle হয়।
Qus : Had I been a rich man, I (help) the poor.
Ans : Had I been a rich man, I would have helped the poor.
30. দুটি Clause-এর মধ্যে যেটিতে If + Subject + were থাকে, অপরটির (Principal clause) Subject-এর পরে might/ would/ could বসে। এবং bracket-এর verb-এর Present form বসে।
বি. দ্র. might/ could/ would-এর পরিবর্তে might have/would have/could have + bracket-এর verb-টির Past Participle বসানো যেতে পারে। যেমন
Qus : If I were you, I (plant) some trees round the house.
Ans : If I were you, I would plant some trees round the house.
Qus : If I were you, I (not do) this.
Ans : If I were you, I would not do this.
31. কোনো কাজ পূর্বে শুরু হয়ে এখনো পর্যন্ত চলছে বোঝালে verb-এর Present Perfect Continuous tense হয়। যেমন
Qus : He (play) since morning.
Ans : He has been playing since morning.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
