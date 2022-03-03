পড়াশোনা

এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

8.

[take care of, wish would, look like, be born, be born, would, had to, get used to, So-so would rather.]

  • a. When we were children, we go skating every year. Now we find no time.

  • b. How many people are born blind in the world? Hundreds of people blind around the world.

  • c. What does the whole nature ? It looks like heaven onto the earth.

  • d. Mother Teresa was one of the greatest persons in the world. She in Yoguslavia.

  • e. My friend’s name is Animesh. His father died an untimely death. So his family undergo a great hardship due to poverty.

  • f. How are you feeling? I am feeling .

  • g. I had many well wishers. They advised me to be a Government official. But I thought that I be a teacher.

  • h. Nurses people in hospital. Teachers take care of the students at colleges.

  • i. Smoking causes various fatal diseases. This is a very harmful habit. I you stop smoking.

  • j. You will soon living in the village. Although you were born and brought up in a city.

Answer: a. would b. are born c. look like d. was born e. had to f. so-so g. would rather h. take care of i. wish would j. get used to.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

