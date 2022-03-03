এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

8.

[take care of, wish would, look like, be born, be born, would, had to, get used to, So-so would rather.]

a. When we were children, we go skating every year. Now we find no time.

b. How many people are born blind in the world? Hundreds of people blind around the world.

c. What does the whole nature ? It looks like heaven onto the earth.

d. Mother Teresa was one of the greatest persons in the world. She in Yoguslavia.

e. My friend’s name is Animesh. His father died an untimely death. So his family undergo a great hardship due to poverty.

f. How are you feeling? I am feeling .

g. I had many well wishers. They advised me to be a Government official. But I thought that I be a teacher.

h. Nurses people in hospital. Teachers take care of the students at colleges.

i. Smoking causes various fatal diseases. This is a very harmful habit. I you stop smoking.

j. You will soon living in the village. Although you were born and brought up in a city.

Answer: a. would b. are born c. look like d. was born e. had to f. so-so g. would rather h. take care of i. wish would j. get used to.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

