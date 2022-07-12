এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (10)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

12. [ as if, have to, as soon as, it, was born, let alone, would rather, there, had better, what if. ]

a. We pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar than the Sundarbans. We have already visited the Sundarbans.

b. The storm was raging violently. We got out it abated.

c. Fardin is always boastful of his uncles. He talks they were the most powerful men in the country.

d. My college is far away from our house. I walk a long way to go to my college.

e. Jasim Uddin is a rural poet. He in 1903 in a village named Tambulkhana in Faridpur.

f. is very hot today. Load-shedding is aggravating the situation.

g. Maruf cannot earn 50 marks 80 marks. He is a student of average standard.

h. are many mango trees around our home. They give us very sweet mangoes.

i. Faiaz seems to be weak. He consult an experienced doctor.

j. The river is calm. we swim in the river? To swim in the river is a nice experience.

Answer: a. would rather; b. as soon as; c. as if; d. have to; e. was born; f. It; g. let alone; h. There; i. had better; j. What if.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

