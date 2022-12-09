ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (2)

Change the words as directed in the brackets:

a) Beauty: (Write its Adjective form) b) Pure: (Write its verb form) c) Seek. (Write its Past form) d) Open: (Add ‘ing’ to it) e) Know: (Write its noun form) Answers: a) Beautiful, b) Purify, c) Sought, d) Opening, e) Knowledge

6. Fill in the blanks of the passage with appropriate words from the list below

Round, to, before, in, of Jami was born (a)____ a poor family. In course (b) ____ time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c)____ the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d)____ soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e)____ it. Answers: a) in, b) of, c) before, d) round, e) to

7. Replace the underlined part of each sentence with a single word

[Example: Questions-He welcomes me with a smile. Ans: He welcomes me smilingly] a) It is certain that he will pass. b) He is a child having no parents. c) The boy behaves in a polite way. d) My father is an expert in engineering. e) The man is without eyesight. Answers: a) He will certainly pass. b) He is an orphan. c) The boy behaves politely. d) My father is an engineer. e) The man is blind.

8. Fill in the gaps with appropriate words: