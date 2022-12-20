সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (13-15)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

13.

Thousands of people in Bangladesh (a)____ (‘suffer’ in the present continuous) from arsenic poisonings and more (b)____ (effect)____every day. Arsenicosis is caused by drinking tube well water containing arsenic. People who (c)____(drink)____uncontaminated water do not catch arsenicosis from affected people. The main recommendation for the people who are affected by arsenic is to drink water from a source that (d)____(contain)____no arsenic. The effects of arsenicosis are less severe among people who eat a healthy, balanced diet, ideally containing fish and vegetables. This is an initial treatment for arsenicosis and (e)____ (‘may’ to express probability) be part of the reason why the number of arsenicosis patients in Bangladesh (f)____ (be)____ still relatively low. It (g)____ (believe)____ that vitamins A, C and E (h)____(be)____ effective for treatment of arsenicosis.

Answer: a. are suffering b. are being effected c. drink d. Contains e. May f. Is g. is believed h. are.

14.

That (a)____ (‘be’ in the past )____eleven years ago in 1981. Samira was in Class 7 and first (b)____ (start)____ her diary then. It was ten years after the Liberation War. Now, in 1992, she is twenty-four years old and (c)____(go)____ to the same college as Laila in Sonapur. Eleven years ago Samira and Laila (d)____ (to have) an interesting conversation with Samira’s parents. It

(e)____ (‘be’ in the past) about the Liberation War. They (f)____ (want)____ to know about it. Samira (g)____(can)____much and Laila couldn’t remember anything. So they (h)____ (ask)____Samira’s parents some question about it.

Answer: a. Was b. Started c. goes d. Had e. Was f. Wanted g. couldn’t remember h. asked.

15.

Hasan’s best friend at school is Karim. They (a)____ (‘be’ in the present) cousins. They (b)____ (sit)____ beside each other in the same class at school, but they (c)____ (live)

____in the same village. Karim (d)____ (live)____on the other side of Sherpur, about two kilometers outside the town. Last month Hasan (e)____ (‘stay’ in the past) with Karim. Karim’s village (f)____ (be)____ like Nurgonj and his house is also similar to Hasan’s. At the side of his yard, there (g)____ (be)____ a vegetable garden. There is a fence around it. The vegetable garden is just at the side of the kitchen. Like Hasan, Karim often (h)____ (work)____ in it. He grows very good vegetables, but, like Hasan, he sometimes gets tired of them.

Answer: a. are b. Sit c. don’t live d. Lives e. Stayed f. Is g. Is h. works.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা