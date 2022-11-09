এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearranging (6-10)

Rearranging

6.

a. In 1948 he founded the Dhaka Art Institution in Dhaka.

b. In 1938 he got first class in the Art School and in the same year he was awarded gold medal in all India Art exhibition.

c. He had great thirst for drawing pictures.

d. Joynul Abedin was born at a village in Kishoreganj in 1914.

e. On 28 May, 1976 he died in Dhaka.

f. He drew a lot of pictures of famine of second world war and his name and fame spread all over the world.

g. His father Tamij Uddin was a police officer.

h. In 1933 at the age of 19 he was admitted into Kolkata Government Art College.

i. He did not like hard and fast rules of school and so he drew picture secretly.

j. For this at the age of 15 he went to kolkata to see Art School.

Answer: d + g + c + i + j + h + b + f + a + e

7.

a. There was only one person who never felt annoyed with the little boy.

b. He was very curious about things around him.

c. For example, once just to see fire burns and what happens after a thing burnt he set fire on his father’s barn.

d. A young boy around six years old became the subject of talk in his village.

e. People soon got tired when they talked to him, because he always asked, ‘Why, why and why’.

f. His father often got angry but at the same time he was proud of his son.

g. Sometimes it was difficult to satisfy him with answers and to satisfy his curiosity, the boy often undertook some risky adventures.

h. And that was his loving mother.

i. His relatives often avoided him.

j. Most of the villagers knew the boy from his deeds.

Answer: d + b + e + g + c + f + i + j + a + h

8.

a. At the age of twelve, he was put to work on a railway.

b. Later he invented a new telegraph which could print its own message.

c. Thomas Alva Edision was one of the greatest scientists of the world.

d. Out of gratitude, the station master taught him how to work with the telegraph which was newly invented then.

e. He was born in 1847 with great defect in hearing.

f. He breathed his last in 1931.

g. So, he did not get formal education in any school.

h. Once he saved the station master’s child from an accident at the risk of his own life.

i. He also made other inventions which brought him money and fame.

j. All the education was given him by his mother.

Answer: c + e + g + j + a + h + d + b + i + f

9.

a. The banker said, ‘I will put an end to your toiling.’

b. One day the banker asked the cobbler. ‘How much a year do you earn?’

c. He took the money, hurried back home and buried it in the earth, but alas! He buried his happiness with it too.

d. There lived a happy cobbler who passed his days working and singing from morning till night.

e. The cobbler replied, ‘How much a year, Sir?’

f. Take this money and keep them carefully and use them in time of need.

g. He had a rich neighbour who was a banker.

h. I have never counted that way.

i. The cobbler had never seen so much money at a time in life before.

j. As you can see, I live from hand to mouth but somehow I manage to have three meals everyday and I am happy.

Answer: d + g + b + e + h + j + a + f + i + c

10.

a. In 1609 Galileo heard of telescope invented by a Hans Lippershey, a maker of spectacles.

b. He persuaded his father to let him study medicine and philosophy at the University of Pisa.

c. He wanted to make his son a cloth-dealer.

d. Soon Galileo made more powerful telescopes with which he made many amazing discoveries about the sun and the moon and stars.

e. Galileo was born on 15 February 1564, at Pisa, Italy.

f. He set to work on the day he heard of the Dutch telescope and made one of his own.

g. He showed at a very early age, an unusual talent for science.

h. But Galileo had no taste for business.

i. His father was a skilful musician and mathematician.

j. At the age of only seventeen he had invented an important scientific law-the Law of the Pendulum.

Answer: e + i + c + h + g + j + b + a + f + d

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা