এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (5)

Make tag questions of these statements.

5.

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, _____?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, _____?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, _____?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, _____?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, _____?

Answer

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, isn’t he?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, doesn’t it?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, aren’t we?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, shouldn’t they?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Tag Questions (4)

