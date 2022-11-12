এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue (1-5)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

1.

either or, There, neither nor, was born, as close as, was over, had to, such as, would rather, so rough that.

a. She was one of those pretty, charming young ladies, ____ through an error of destiny, into a family of clerk.

b. She had no dowry, no hopes, no means of becoming known, appreciated, loved, and married by a man ____ rich distinguished; and she allowed herself to marry a clerk in the office of the Board of Education.

c. She had ____ frocks ____ jewels, nothing. And she loved only those things.

d. She ____ suffer incessantly, feeling herself born for all delicacies and luxuries. She suffered from the poverty of her apartment.

e. The marriage ceremony ____ and the guests were all going to the feast. The old grey-bearded sailor sat on a stone outside the church. He watched the people walking past him.

f. “ ____ was a ship,” the old sailor began, and he spoke so strangely that the guests stood still and listened to him.

g. We now searched ____ we could to the hills on the other side of the river. Here we met herds of up to three hundred heads of buffalo.

h. The ground became ____ we became frequent customers at the Shoil repair workshop.The warden in charge of it was always cheerful and ready to work on car at all hours.

i. The dry season had come and the animals were now dependent on water holes and ____ rivers ____ did not dry up. This was the time of the year when poachers were very active.

j. I ____ die than steal money. Stealing is a great sin.

Answers: a. was born b. either, or c. neither, nor d. had to e. was over f. there g. as close as h. so rough that i. such as j. would rather.

2.

in fact, since then, look forward to, as soon as, was born, so long, was rather, that is why, had better, a lot of.

a. Mukhlesur Rahman is such a common name that I ____ remind you where we met. It was at your daughter’s wedding last year.

b. ____ I am writing to you now. I should really be most grateful if you could put me in touch with anyone who could help or advise me.

c. But please don’t put yourself to ____ trouble on my behalf. My best wishes to you.

d. In fact I had every intention of remaining in Japan, but ____ I have changed my mind and I am very much inclined to come back to work in my native town.

e. Of course I haven’t forgotten you. I remembered who you were ____ I saw the signature at the foot of the letter. By a strange coincidence, we were talking about you the other day.

f. So far he has not been able to find anyone to replace him. He wants someone who ____ and brought up here.

g. I ____ meeting you again. We send our best wishes.

h. I have been away now for ____ that I have very few contacts in Bangladesh.

i. Mr Altaf is the editor of a newspaper. He ____ worried because he is just about to lose one of his top journalists.

j. Her husband Mr Moniruzzaman is a very old friend of mine ____ , we were at school together and I came up from Dhaka for the occasion.

Answer: a. had better b. That is why c. a lot of d. since then e. as soon as f.was born g. look forward to h. so long i. was rather j. in fact

3.

after all, used to, am afraid, about to, at all, all of, as usual, why should, as such, any different.

a. I was ____ go to bed when the telephone rang.

b. Sometimes he ____ bring me little presents without saying why.

c. I don’t see ____ have to pay for the mistake.

d. I ____ that there had been an accident.

e. I’m sorry. I know I said I would help you, but I can’t ____.

f. We couldn’t have our dinner. ____ the plates were broken.

g. She doesn’t speak any English ____ .

h. This school is not ____ from the previous one. Do you think, there is any?

i. I’m not a teacher ____ , but I’ve taught Japanese to many people here in Bangladesh.

j. The train is late ____ . We have to take bus.

Answer: a. about to b. used to c. why we should d. am afraid e. after all

f. All of g. at all h. any different i. as such j. as usual

4.

as you know, instead of, at least, not in the least, for a long time, lest, so as to, in spite of, likely to, in order to.

a. I waited ____ , but she didn’t arrive. What is the matter?

b. ____ , next Tuesday’s meeting has been cancelled.

c. The sky is cloudy. Do you think, it’s ____ rain.

d. We kept watch all night ____ robbers should come.

e. They lost everything in the flood.

But ____ nobody died.

f. I am ____ upset by her ill treatment.

g. I shall have tea ____ coffee, please.

h. He moved to a new place ____ be near his work.

i. I got up early ____ get enough time to work.

j. We went out ____ rain.

Answer: a. for a long time b. As you know c. likely to d. lest e. at least f. not in the least g. instead of h. so as to i. in order to j. in spite of.

5.

bring up, care for, as long as, ask for, come true, care about, couldn’t help, both and, grow old, either of.

a. I’ll remember your help ____ I live.

b. Don’t ____ money. I am out of pocket now.

c. She was ____ pretty ____ clever. She made a brilliant result in the annual examination.

d. Riad was ____ by his grandmother. He was also educated by his grandparents.

e. I ____ overhearing what you said. I was told to do so.

f. Most people ____ other people’s opinion. It always should be.

g. I don’t much ____ ice-cream. I like coffee.

h. I shall make your dreams ____ . So, go ahead with your mission.

i. It was going on in full swing. He ____ without noticing it.

j. You can stay here as long as you wish. You can use ____ the bathrooms.

Answer: a. as long as b. ask for c. both, and d. brought up e. couldn’t help f. care about g. care for h. come true i. grew old j. either of.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা