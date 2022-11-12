পড়াশোনা

এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue (1-5)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

1. 

either or, There, neither nor, was born, as close as, was over, had to, such as, would rather, so rough that.

a. She was one of those pretty, charming young ladies, ____   through an error of  destiny, into a family of clerk.  

b. She had no dowry, no hopes, no means of becoming known, appreciated, loved, and married by a man ____   rich distinguished; and she allowed herself to marry a clerk in the office of the Board of Education.

c. She had ____   frocks ____   jewels, nothing. And she loved only those things.

d. She ____   suffer incessantly, feeling herself born for all delicacies and luxuries. She suffered from the poverty of her apartment.  

e. The marriage ceremony ____   and the guests were all going to the feast. The old grey-bearded sailor sat on a stone outside the church. He watched the people walking past him.

f.  “ ____  was a ship,” the old sailor began, and he spoke so strangely that the guests stood still and listened to him. 

g. We now searched ____   we could to the hills on the other side of the river. Here we met herds of up to three hundred heads of buffalo.

h. The ground became ____   we became frequent customers at the Shoil repair workshop.The warden in charge of it was always cheerful and ready to work on car at all hours. 

i. The dry season had come and the animals were now dependent on water holes and ____   rivers ____   did not dry up. This was the time of the year when poachers were very active. 

j. I ____   die than steal money. Stealing is a great sin.  

Answers: a. was born    b. either, or    c. neither, nor    d. had to    e. was over    f. there    g. as close as    h. so rough that    i. such as    j. would rather.

2. 

in fact, since then, look forward to, as soon as, was born, so long, was rather, that is why, had better, a lot of.

a. Mukhlesur Rahman is such a common name that I ____   remind you where we met. It was at your daughter’s wedding last year.

b. ____   I am writing to you now. I should really be most grateful if you could put me in touch with anyone who could help or advise me.

c. But please don’t put yourself to ____   trouble on my behalf. My best wishes to you.

d. In fact I had every intention of remaining in Japan, but ____   I have changed my mind and I am very much inclined to come back to work in my native town.

e. Of course I haven’t forgotten you. I remembered who you were ____   I saw the signature at the foot of the letter. By a strange coincidence, we were talking about you the other day. 

f. So far he has not been able to find anyone to replace him. He wants someone who ____   and brought up here.

g. I ____   meeting you again. We send our best wishes.

h. I have been away now for ____   that I have very few contacts in Bangladesh.

i. Mr Altaf is the editor of a newspaper. He ____   worried because he is just about to lose one of his top journalists. 

j.  Her husband Mr Moniruzzaman is a very old friend of mine ____  , we were at school together and I came up from Dhaka for the occasion. 

Answer: a. had better    b. That is why    c. a lot of    d. since then    e. as soon as    f.was born    g. look forward to    h. so long    i. was rather   j. in fact

3. 

after all, used to, am afraid, about to, at all, all of, as usual, why should, as such, any different.

a.  I was ____   go to bed when the telephone rang.  

b. Sometimes he ____   bring me little presents without saying why. 

c. I don’t see ____   have to pay for the mistake. 

d. I ____   that there had been an accident. 

e. I’m sorry. I know I said I would help you, but I can’t ____.

f. We couldn’t have our dinner. ____   the plates were broken.

g. She doesn’t speak any English ____  .

h. This school is not ____   from the previous one. Do you think, there is  any? 

i. I’m not a teacher ____  , but I’ve taught Japanese to many people here in Bangladesh.

j. The train is late ____  . We have to take bus.

Answer: a. about to b. used to c. why we should d.  am afraid e.  after all 

f. All of g. at all h. any different i. as such j.  as usual

4. 

as you know, instead of, at least, not in the least, for a long time, lest, so as to, in spite of, likely to, in order to.

a. I waited ____  , but she didn’t arrive. What is the matter? 

b. ____  , next Tuesday’s meeting has been cancelled.

c. The sky is cloudy. Do you think, it’s ____   rain. 

d. We kept watch all night ____   robbers should come.

e. They lost everything in the flood.  

But ____   nobody died.

f. I am ____   upset by her ill treatment.

g. I shall have tea ____   coffee, please.

h. He moved to a new place ____   be near his work.

i. I got up early ____   get enough time to work.

j. We went out ____   rain.

Answer: a. for a long time    b. As you know    c. likely to    d. lest    e. at least    f. not in the least    g. instead of    h. so as to    i. in order to    j. in spite of.

5. 

bring up, care for, as long as, ask for, come true, care about, couldn’t help, both and, grow old, either of.

a. I’ll remember your help ____   I live.

b. Don’t ____   money. I am out of pocket now.

c. She was ____   pretty ____   clever. She made a brilliant result in the annual examination.

d. Riad was ____   by his grandmother. He was also educated by his grandparents.

e. I ____   overhearing what you said. I was told to do so.

f. Most people ____   other people’s opinion. It always should be.

g. I don’t much ____   ice-cream. I like coffee.

h. I shall make your dreams ____  . So, go ahead with your mission.

i. It was going on in full swing. He ____   without noticing it.

j. You can stay here as long as you wish. You can use ____   the bathrooms. 

Answer: a. as long as    b. ask for    c. both, and    d. brought up    e. couldn’t help    f. care about    g. care for    h. come true    i. grew old    j. either of.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

