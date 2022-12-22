সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (18-20)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

18.

A very important event in my life (a)______ (‘happen’ in the past)______ last week. I (b)______ (go)______ on my first train journey! I (c)______ (travel)______ to Khulna with my parents and brother, Bashir. My uncle

(d)______ (live)______ there. We (e)______ (‘leave’ in the past)______ home early in the morning and went to Rangpur. We (f)______ (buy)______ a ticket at the railway station and got into the train. Suddenly the train (g)______ (blow)______ its whistle and I jumped. Then the train started. The train (h)______ (go)______ very quickly towards Khulna.

Answer: a. Passed b. Went c. travelled d. Lives e. Left f. Bought g. blew h. went

19.

In 1974, I was six years old. I (a)______ (‘remember’ to show ability)______ a very important event that happened then. My mother (b)______ (say)______ to me, ‘Samira, you (c)______ (go)______ to start school tomorrow.’ I (d)______ (be)______ very happy and excited, ‘I (e)______ (‘go’ to indicate future)______ be a student’, I thought. I (f)______ (think)______ of anything else and at night. I couldn’t sleep. I (g)______ (think)______ about the school, the teachers and about the other girls and boys because I (h)______ (want)______ to go to school very much.

Answer: a. can remember b. Said c. are going d. Was e.am going to f. couldn’t think g. was thinking h. wanted

20.

The next morning my father (a)______ (‘say’ in the past)______ , ‘Come on, Samira, we (b)______ (go)______ to walk to your new school. We (c)______ (go)______ to meet the headmaster. He (d)______ (be)______ a friend of mine.’ So that was my first day at school. My father (e)______ (‘take’ in the past)______ me there. The primary school is quite a long way from our village. My father (f)______ (walk)______ , but I ran all the way. After about half an hour, we (g)______(arrive)______ at the school. There were many people there, but I (h)______ (know)______ anyone. I was afraid of all the new faces, because they didn’t look friendly. ‘I’m not going to enjoy this,’ I thought.

Answer: a. Said b. are going c. are going d. Is e. Took f. Walked g. Arrive h. didn’t know

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা