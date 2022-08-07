এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (12)

Make tag questions of these statements.

12.

a. Mina is having a birthday party in the afternoon, ____?

b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, ____?

c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, ____?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, ____?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, ____?

Answer

a. Mina is having a birthday party in the afternoon, isn’t she?

b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, hasn’t she?

c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, didn’t he?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, doesn’t she?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Tag Questions (11)