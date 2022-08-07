এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (12)

পড়াশোনা
এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (12)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Make tag questions of these statements.
12.
a. Mina is having a birthday party in the afternoon, ____?
b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, ____?
c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, ____?
d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, ____?
e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, ____?
Answer
a. Mina is having a birthday party in the afternoon, isn’t she?
b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, hasn’t she?
c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, didn’t he?
d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, doesn’t she?
e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, shall we?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
