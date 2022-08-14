ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (2)

Preposition-এর সাধারণ কিছু ব্যবহার:

2. কোনো স্থান বা অবস্থান বোঝাতে at above, across, against, before, near, behind, in, inside, out, outside, on, over, under, ইত্যাদি Preposition ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

Kamrul is at home.

I am in my class.

He has no roof above his head.

There is an umbrella over my head.

There is a cap on his head.

The man was standing against a wall.

The thief stood before the judge.

A child is walking behind his mother.

He is sitting under a tree.

The bank is just across the road.

He stood near the station.

A beggar is standing outside the door.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

