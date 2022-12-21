সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (16-17)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

16.

On an average 55 lac pieces of polythene bags (a)_____ (‘use’ in the passive form) every day in Dhaka city alone. Most of this huge quantity of used and then thrown-out polythene bags (b)_____(find)_____their way into the drains. Then the polybags (c)_____ (block)_____ sewerage pipes and the regular flow of drain water, which result in the complete disruption of the drainage system. During the rainy season, this kind of blockage by polythene (d)_____ (obstruct)_____ the rainwater flowing to the drains. Moreover, it is mainly because of the polythene that many low-lying areas of a city go frequently under water. In this regard, we can recall the longest-lasting flood in 1998. Floodwater (e)_____(‘remain’ in the past) in many parts of Dhaka for over two months. Polythene (f)_____ (be)_____ also a potential threat to our cultivable land. It (g)____ (be)_____ capable of being decomposed by natural way. Polythene (h)_____ (remain)_____ unchanged like a strong curtain through which nothing can pass.

Answer: a. are being used b. Find c. block d. Obstructs e. Remained f. is g. is not h. remains.

17.

Long journeys in ships (a)_____ (‘be’ in the past) dangerous and many sailors died. There (b)_____ (be)_____ many dangers. Disease was one of the common dangers. A common disease was scurvy. Many sailors (c)_____ (die)_____ of it. In 1768, Capitan Cook (d)_____ (do)_____ something very strange. He (e)_____ (‘take’ in the past) some barrels of lemons with him on his journey to Australia. On that journey the sailors (f)_____ (die)_____ of scurvy. No one (g)_____ (know)_____ why, but now we do. It is because lemons (h)_____ (contain)_____ vitamin C. Vitamin C prevents scurvy. Good food contains vitamins and vitamins prevent disease. We know that carrots and green vegetables contain vitamin A and C. Mola fish also contains vitamin A. Vitamin A is good for your eye sight. There are five vitamins: A, B, C, D and E. Some food contains a lot of vitamins. Other food don’t.

Answer:a. Were b. Were c. died d. Did e. Took f. did not die g. Knew h. contain.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা