ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (7)

1. Fill in the blanks with the words from the list.

Essential, practices, the society, Mind, sound, regularly Free, well, wealth, proper, happy, hygiene As health is a.___, we should be eager to keep good health. Good health means b.___ from disease and anxiety. It needs c.___ functioning of all organs. It cares about both body and d.___. Sound body cannot be achieved without e.___ mind. Healthy people are active, cheerful and f.___ . Healthy people are good for both themselves and g.___. In keeping good health h.___ plays a vital role. Hygiene means the i.___ of the rules of good health. Proper food, exercise, rest, cleanliness and Medicare are j.___ for good health. Answers: a. wealth b. free c. well d. mind e. sound f. happy g. the society h. hygiene i. practices j. essential

2. Use the right form of the verbs.

a. You ever (be) to Dhaka? b. I (to see) you long ago. c. He talks as if he (to be) the leader. d. Everybody (to love) flowers. e. The picture was (to hang) on the wall. Answers: a) Have you ever been to Dhaka? b) I had seen you long ago. c) He talks as if he knew the leader. d) Everybody loves flowers. e) The picture was hung on the wall.

3. Name the adjective of the underlined words.