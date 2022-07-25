নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (5)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

5. a. She wanted freedom for the nation. b. She extended her co-operative hands towards Mastarda Surjya Sen. c. Unfortunately she killed herself to avoid arrest. d. She was a true patriot. e. She was a meritorious student. f. She proved that women can work like men. g. Pritilata Waddedar was born in Chittagong on 5 May, 1911. h. She graduated in philosophy from Bethune College in Kolkata. Answer: g+e+h+d+a+b+c+f বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা ◀ Rearrange (4)