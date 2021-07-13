শিক্ষা
Unit 3 Lesson 6 B
Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2
Mr. Pronay Larma, the physical teacher of Rooppur High School is talking about health to his students. “What things are necessary for good health?” he asks the students. “We need a lot of things, teacher,” says Rushad. “We need healthy food, proper rest and sleep. We also have to be clean and tidy.” “Good!” says Mr. Larma. “These are the things you need for good health. But another thing that you also need is regular physical exercise.”
“What types of physical exercise can we do, teacher?” asks Rayeed. “Well,” says Mr. Larma. “There are different kinds of physical exercise. You can do them indoors as well as outdoors. In the house you can do some free hand exercises. That is, you can stretch different parts of your body. Outside, you can play, swim or simply walk.”
“Why do we need physical exercise, teacher?” asks Ranjan. “Well”, says Mr. Larma, “The benefits of physical exercise are many. The greatest of them is that it keeps you fit for work. It also gives you energy, and makes you strong and cheerful. It teaches you regularity and discipline as well.”
1. Choose the answer from the alternatives.
a. ‘Necessary’ means.
i. needless ii. important
iii. assertive iv. varied
b. The phrase ‘a lot of’ refers to.
i. less ii. enough
iii. few iv. scanty
c. ‘Tidy’ denotes to.
i. indisciplined ii. managed
iii. clean iv. ordered
d. The word ‘benefit’ means.
i. merit ii. usefulness
iii. abuse iv. quality
e. ‘Cheerful’ refers to .
i. sad ii. healthy
iii. honest iv. happy
f. Mr. Pronoy Larma must be.
i. a B A ii. a B PEd
iii. an M A iv. an M Sc
g. Physical exercise is mainly of .
i. a single form ii. two forms
iii. four forms iv. three forms
Answer to the question no 1.
a.ii. important; b.ii. enough;
c.iv. ordered; d.ii. usefulness; e.iv. happy
f.ii. a B P Ed; g.ii. two forms.
2. Give short answers to the following questions.
a. What are necessary for good health?
b. How many forms of physical exercises are there?
c. Why do we need physical exercise?
d. What physical exercise do you do?
Answer to the question no 2.
a. Healthy food, proper rest and sleep and cleanliness are necessary for good health.
b. There are two kinds of physical exercises.
c. We need physical exercises to keep us fit for work.
d. We take both indoors and outdoors
