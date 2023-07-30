প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১১

সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ে সহকারী শিক্ষক পদে নিয়োগের জন্য আগের মতো একযোগে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ না করে এবার বিভাগভিত্তিক বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যে তিন ধাপে বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশিত হয়েছে। এখন সময় প্রস্তুতির। পরীক্ষার্থীদের প্রস্তুতির জন্য প্রথম আলো বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্টের আয়োজন করেছে। নিয়মিত আয়োজনের ১১তম পর্বে ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর মডেল টেস্ট তৈরি করেছেন ঢাকার কোতোয়ালি থানার গোয়ালনগর সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের সহকারী শিক্ষক বিশ্বজিত সুর।
১. Choose the correct spelt word.
ক) sovereignty
খ) sovereinty
গ) sovareignty
ঘ) soverignty
২. What would have happened if—
ক) the road is broken.
খ) the road would break.
গ) the road had broken.
ঘ) the road had been broken.
৩. The Roads of Dhaka are wider—
ক) then Jamalpur.
খ) than Jamalpur.
গ) than those of Jamalpur.
ঘ) than those at Jamalpur.
৪. The art of cutting trees and bushes into ornamental shapes is called—
ক) Horticulture
খ) Bonsai
গ) Pruning
ঘ) Topiary
৫. The term ‘MICROSCOPIC’ is same as—
ক) Irrelevant
খ) Minute
গ) Woe
ঘ) Excessive
৬. Choose the correct articles: I would speak Japanese—way—Japanese speak it.
ক) the, the
খ) the, a
গ) a, the
ঘ) a, a
৭. The passive from of ‘who helped him’ is—
ক) By whom he was helped?
খ) By whom was he helped?
গ) Whom was he helped?
ঘ) Whom did he help?
৮. The antonym of the word ‘humane’ is—
ক) angry
খ) foolish
গ) cruel
ঘ) callous
৯. Select the correct preposition: She was delighted—her present.
ক) by
খ) with
গ) at
ঘ) for
১০. The meaning of ‘etiquette’ is—
ক) a customary code of behaviour.
খ) the way one sings.
গ) Food habit.
ঘ) rulrs and regulations.
১১. The adjective from of ‘cow’ is—
ক) Oxen
খ) Bovine
গ) Equine
ঘ) Cowish
১২. Choose the correct sentence.
ক) The cow is an useful animal.
খ) A cow is an useful animal.
গ) Cow is a useful animal.
ঘ) The cow is a useful animal.
১৩. ‘Two Heads are better than one’—what is core meaning of the sentence?
ক) Comprehension
খ) Correction
গ) Compromise
ঘ) Consultation
১৪. One who presents everywhere is—
ক) Omnipotent
খ) Omnipresent
গ) Omniscient
ঘ) Omnivorous
১৫. The synonym of ENIGMA is—
ক) Obstruction
খ) Nonsense
গ) Flaw
ঘ) Puzzle
১৬. Choose appropriate preposition ‘The man is absorbed—painting’.
ক) for
খ) in
গ) by
ঘ) or
১৭. ‘To meet trouble halfway’ means—
ক) to get nervous
খ) to be puzzled
গ) to be disappointed
ঘ) to bear up.
১৮. What is the adjective of the word ‘Heart’?
ক) Heart
খ) Hearten
গ) Heartening
ঘ) Heartful
১৯. The correct proverb is—
ক) Silence is value.
খ) Silence is capital .
গ) Silence is meritorious.
ঘ) Silence is golden.
২০. Had I known in advance, I—enough money.
ক) would take
খ) would have taken
গ) take
ঘ) wanted to take
বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১১-এর উত্তর
১. ক। ২. গ। ৩. গ। ৪. ঘ। ৫. খ। ৬. ক। ৭. খ। ৮. গ। ৯. খ। ১০. ক।
১১. খ। ১২. ঘ। ১৩. ঘ। ১৪. খ। ১৫. ঘ। ১৬. খ। ১৭. ক। ১৮. গ। ১৯. ঘ। ২০. খ।