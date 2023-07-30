প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট ১১

৩. The Roads of Dhaka are wider—

ক) then Jamalpur.

খ) than Jamalpur.

গ) than those of Jamalpur.

ঘ) than those at Jamalpur.

৪. The art of cutting trees and bushes into ornamental shapes is called—

ক) Horticulture

খ) Bonsai

গ) Pruning

ঘ) Topiary