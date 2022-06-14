নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (32)

32. Man’s dignity depends (a) ______ his hard work. Man is (b) ______ social being. He is to work (c) ______ others. He should not feel proud (d) ______ his blue blood. He should help the people (e) ______ distress. (f) ______ man he is helping may be inferior (g) ______ him by birth. But he is after all (h) ______man. As human beings, all are (i) ______ equal. Man must die. But he may live years after years (j) ______ his work.

Answer: a. upon; b. a; c. for; d. of; e. in; f. The; g. to; h. a; i. x; j. through.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

