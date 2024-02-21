ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

Make tag questions of these statements.

1.

a. Patriotism is a great virtue, _____ ?

b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, _____ ?

c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, _____ ?

d. Why some people forget it is really a question, _____ ?

e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, _____ ?

Answer:

a. Patriotism is a great virtue, isn’t it?

b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, doesn’t it?

c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, mustn’t we?

d. Why some people forget it is really a question, isn’t it?

e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, will they?

2.

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, _____ ?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, _____ ?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, _____ ?

d. We should never neglect them, _____ ?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, _____ ?

Answer:

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, aren’t they?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, is it?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, won’t it?

d. We should never neglect them, should we?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, mustn’t they?

3.

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, _____ ?

b. Everybody knows it, _____ ?

c. The successful people are very industrious, _____ ?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, _____ ?

e. So, industry is the key to success, _____ ?

Answer:

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, can it?

b. Everybody knows it, don’t they?

c. The successful people are very industrious, aren’t they?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, isn’t it?

e. So, industry is the key to success, isn’t it?

4.

a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, _____ ?

b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, _____ ?

c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, _____ ?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, _____ ?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, _____ ?

Answer:

a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, isn’t she?

b.Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, hasn’t she?

c.Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, didn’t he?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, doesn’t she?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, shall we?

5.

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, _____ ?

b. The present may be good, _____ ?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, _____ ?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, ____ ?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, _____ ?

Answer:

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, isn’t he?

b. The present may be good, mayn’t it?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, do they?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, is it?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, don’t they?

6.

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, _____ ?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, _____ ?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, _____ ?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, _____ ?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, _____ ?

Answer:

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, aren’t I?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, don’t I?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, shan’t I?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, doesn’t it?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, don’t they?

7.

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, _____ ?

b. Let them do the work, _____ ?

c. How nice the flowers are, _____ ?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, _____ ?

e. Work hard to succeed, _____ ?

Answer:

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, doesn’t it?

b. Let them do the work, will you?

c. How nice the flowers are, aren’t they?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, doesn’t it?

e. Work hard to succeed, will you?

8.

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, _____ ?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, _____ ?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, _____ ?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, ____ ?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, _____ ?

Answer:

a. Man is the best creature of Allah, isn’t he?

b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, doesn’t it?

c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, aren’t we?

d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, shouldn’t they?

e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, shall we?