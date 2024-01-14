Modifiers (4) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এইচএসসি ২০২৪

4.

It was a hot (a) ____ (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) day. A (b) ____ (pre-modify the noun) crow flew all over the fields looking for water. For a long time, she could not find any water. She felt (c) ____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) weak, almost giving up hope. Suddenly, she saw a water jug below her. She flew (d) ____ (post-modify the verb) to see if there was any water inside. Yes, she could see some water inside the jug. The crow tried (e) ____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). Sadly, she found that the neck of the jug was too narrow. Then she tried to push the jug down for the water to flow out. But she found (f) ____ (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) the jug was too heavy. The crow thought (g) ____ (use a phrase to post-modify the verb) what to do. (h) ____ (use a participle to pre-modify the verb), she saw some pebbles nearby. She (i) ____ (pre-modify the verb) had a good idea. She started picking up the pebbles one by one, dropping each into the jug. As more and more pebbles filled the jug, the water level kept rising. Soon it was high (j) ____ (post-modify the adjective) for the crow to drink. The crow quenched its thirst and flew away.