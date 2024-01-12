Modifiers (2-3) | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এইচএসসি ২০২৪

2.

Kazi Nazrul Islam is called the Shelley of Bengali literature. He was a (a) ____ (pre-modify the noun) poet. He wrote (b) ____ (post-modify the verb) in every branch of Bengali literature. Nazrul, (c) ____ (use an appositive), won the attention of everyone in his early childhood. He wrote ceaselessly until the death of (d) ____ (use possessive pronoun) poetic flair. He composed his songs (e) ____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). His songs are (f) ____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) melodious. He enriched the Bengali literature (g) ____ (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb). His literary works have enriched (h) ____ (use a noun adjective) literature. He was (i) ____ (use an article) secular poet. He sang the songs of equality (j) ____ (use an adverbial phrase).

Answer: a. great/famous; b. almost; c. our national poet/the rebel poet;

d. his; e. to inspire the people/ nation; f. very; g. greatly; h. Bengali; i. a; j. in his poem.