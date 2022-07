ইউনাইটেডের দীর্ঘশ্বাস পগবা ‘ভালোবাসার টানে’ আবার জুভেন্টাসেই

Official, confirmed. Paul Pogba signs his contract as new Juventus player, new deal worth €8m net plus add ons until June 2026. Commission around €2.5m. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Pogba, back at Juventus on a free transfer after being sold for €100m six years ago.