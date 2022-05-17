প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-৮

১. Bangladesh has a good ---- in cricket. Choose the right expression for the gap.

ক) prospective

খ) prospect

গ) prospectus

ঘ) prosperous



২. The plural of the word ‘Agendum’ is––

ক) Agendum

খ) Agendases

গ) Agendas

ঘ) Agenda



৩. I need some---, The correct answer is--

ক) advices

খ) advise

গ) advises

ঘ) advice



৪. ‘Muslims fast durning Ramadan’. Here the word ‘fast’ is ----

ক) an adjective

খ) an adverb

গ) a verb

ঘ) a noun



৫. Which of the following sentences is correct?

ক) Neither of the two boys was strong

খ) Neither of the two boys were strong

গ) Neither of the two boy were strong

ঘ) Neither of the two boy was strong