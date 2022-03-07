এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

15. [ not used to, ought to, would rather, could have, Hardly, wouldn’t like, going to have, would have, have to, ought to.]

a. He should go to Pangsha. He go to Rajbari.

b. ‘You’re dirty,’ Maruf said. ‘You wash.Where did you go and what did you do ? Tell me everything at once.’ ‘I went everywhere,’ Maliha said.

c. ‘I thought they killed you,’ he said. Manuel knocked with his knuckles on the desk. The little man sat looking at him across the desk.

d. He said, ‘I hope you don’t suffer.’ He seemed very tired and I was seeing him tired.

e. I want to go back in the country in South America. We a great trip.

f. A : Did you ever think about going to British East Africa to shoot?

B : No, I that.

g. Hary: They are here. Had you any conversation with the prisoner, Sadia? Sadia: any.

h. ‘No,’ I said. ‘Maybe you go to Foyot’s. Why don’t you keep the cab and go on?’

i. We finished the meal . ‘Come on,’ I said. ‘We’re coffee with the others.’