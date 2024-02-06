ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 13
a. Traffic jam is a common affair in big cities and towns. (Compound)
b. It is one of the biggest problems. (positive)
c. The causes of traffic jam are many. (Negative)
d. There are many vehicles running in the street. (Complex)
e. The drivers want to drive as they please. (Simple)
f. They ignore traffic rules. (Negative)
g. They change lanes very frequently. (Exclamatory)
h. They are not aware of the traffic rules. (Affirmative)
i. The carelessness of drivers causes traffic jam. (Complex)
j. It should be taken care of. (Active)
Answer:
a. Traffic jam is an affair in big cities and towns and it is common.
b. Very few problems are so big as it.
c. The causes of traffic jam are not few.
d. There are many vehicles that run in the street.
e. The drivers want to drive according to their pleasure.
f. They do not abide by traffic rules.
g. How frequently the change lanes!
h. They are unaware of the traffic rules.
i. It is the carelessness of drivers that causes traffic jam.
j. We should take care of it.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
